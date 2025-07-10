Help Jon Jon BEAT Cancer!





Jon Jon was diagnosed on October 25, 2023 with Kidney Cancer, Stage 2 Clear Cell Renal Cell Carcinoma (CCRCC) after a mass was found on his left kidney incidentally on a CT scan while looking for the source of an infection he was fighting. We assumed it was COVID and were completely blindsided by such terrifying news. He had zero symptoms from the cancer and we would've never known he had it if he hadn't gotten so sick and Mercy E.R. wasn't as thorough as they were to order the imaging. We consider it a blessing that we found out, but it has been a long and scary road ever since.





In December 2023, Jon Jon had a radical nephrectomy, removing his left kidney. The surgeon said he had clean margins and declared him No Evidence of Disease (NED.) This was great news; however, the pathology report showed it was CCRCC and it had invaded the renal fat, a sign it was starting to spread. The Oncologist at UC Davis recommended Keytruda for 12 months, an Immunotherapy treatment to kill any microscopic cancer cells that may have been floating around his body.





In February 2024, he started Keytruda infusions at Mercy Oncology every three weeks. They do A LOT of bloodwork between all his Doctors, so he feels like a big pin cushion. The treatments were hard and he had side effects, but thankfully nothing that he couldn't handle (have I mentioned how tough he is??)





After his three month CT scans, they discovered several nodules on his left lung. Almost all of us have these and they are not cancerous, but after a lung biopsy, we were told he now has Stage IV Metastatic Kidney Cancer! This was devastating to hear, especially so soon after we heard he was NED. I assume the masses were already there, but they never did a chest CT scan, so they didn't know.





They decided to add Lenvima, a daily chemo pill designed to prevent the tumors from creating their own blood source to grow and spread. He had some side effects at first, but was able to go back to work this year. After 10 months of being on both treatments his June CT scans showed growth and progression, unfortunately! We were told that because Immunotherapy didn't work that they would not let him try another Immunotherapy drug, but they would switch him from Lenvima to Cabometyx. They work similarly and have similar side effects, and they are hopeful Cabo will add years to his valuable life!





We have buckled our belts with my salary & savings, and we have been able to pay for all of his medical care and our bills up until now. We both were adamant that we were not going to ask for help from anybody, and we could take care of ourselves. Thankfully, my health insurance through the state is awesome! It has been such a blessing. He has great Doctors and they have taken amazing care of him (us.)





So, why do you find yourself reading this long post?? Because, I am humbly asking you for a donation of your hard-earned money or prayers please! We are not willing to go down without a FIGHT! We have learned soooo much through all of this about the sad state of our healthcare system, especially in California. There are so many exciting treatments that are not considered the Standard of Care, so they are not covered by Insurance nor approved by the FDA. We are desperate to save this sweet man from his bleak prognosis and we believe in our God, who is a Healer! We are not going to sit by and let this aggressive, notoriously sneaky cancer steal Jon Jon from this world. We are going to FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT!





We had a phone consultation with MD Anderson in Houston on Monday to get Jon Jon in with a RCC specialist there. It is world renowned and comes highly recommended.. It was actually one of the first hospitals I wanted him to receive care from. We are eager to have them for a third opinion to either confirm the treatment options Davis recommended or hopefully provide something more aggressive. They would become his primary oncologist, if so. They have more clinical trials and are a cutting-edge University hospital. They cant get him in until September, but we are on a cancelation list. There is also a world renowned RCC Specialist in Dallas we are looking into whoever can get him in sooner.





We have also researched several non-traditional cancer centers and discovered there are so many alternative treatments that can help boost his immune system and help to fight the cancer in a PROACTIVE and AGGRESSIVE way! They utilize cutting edge technology and a lot of impressive techniques to get people healthy and strong enough to keep fighting the fight!





We have been praying non-stop for his full delivery from cancer, and God has put this center on our hearts. Oasis of Hope in Mexico is a center that comes highly recommended. I'm in the middle of reading their Dr. Francisco Contreras' book, The Art and Science of Undermining Cancer, and it's so informative. I HIGHLY recommend it for everyone who is battling cancer and anyone who wants to prevent it. Good Energy, How to Starve Cancer, and The Metabolic Approach to Cancer are must reads, also! We feel like this Christian based center is the one to trust with his Integrative medical care.





Jon Jon will continue following his Oncologist's Standard of Care recommendations, but we truly feel there is much more that can be done. He has lost 50+ lbs (intentionally) and we have drastically cleaned up our diet and lifestyle. He quit drinking the day of his diagnosis and has been eating much healthier ever since. Oasis of Hope offers medical, emotional, and spiritual care. I can go to the center (in Tijuana) and stay with him for the duration of his treatment for the same price, what a blessing! It is a safe center with armed guards and a driver will pick us up from the airport. We would be there for 16 days and that covers all the treatments, food, nutrition counseling, and lodging. They offer dendritic cell therapy, stem cell therapy, ozone therapy, hyperbaric oxygen, irradiation, and so much more! They pray for/with us, and offer a sense of community for patients and caregivers!





The treatment is very expensive, as it is not covered by insurance. They recommend going back for more treatments, but at this point our savings has almost been depleted and does not cover the cost of even one visit. This brings me to my request.





It breaks my heart to have to do this because literally everyone I know is suffering financially and a lot of them from medical issues of their own. This economy with sky high inflation and soaring energy/gas/insurance costs has adversely affected everyone! I know what a huge ask this is, and if it were for myself I would never do it. But, I cannot stand by and watch this AMAZING man be failed by our healthcare system without doing EVERYTHING in my power to get him the care he desperately needs!





This center does not offer a guarantee that he will be "cured" as his condition is considered incurable, but God has a different plan for Jon Jon. He has put this on my heart as I have prayed for discernment, and I have the ultimate faith in Him and His healing power. I believe this center will give him the care he needs to allow his body to heal metabolically and begin to kill these cancerous cells; as our immune systen was created to do naturally.The education and support they provide is amazing! I have a family member who has attended and had amazing results herself!





I'm asking anyone who is able to please share, pray, donate, or whatever you can do to help us become a patient at MD Anderson and Oasis of Hope! 100% of the funds collected will go to his medical care and treatments. We will use my salary (and hopefuly his disability income once approved) to pay for lodging and food while in Texas and travel costs to Mexico.





I ask for all of your prayers for strength (ok, that one is mostly for me and the boys), his FULL delivery from cancer, wisdom as we have to navigate this confusing medical system and make tough decisions about his future care, and the ability to stay positive and hopeful about his healing. Please help us in any way you can! Especially with your prayers!





There is no easy way to ask you for this help, and I will have no way of repaying you back, but I promise to be there if you are ever in a time of need yourself. I promise to keep giving it my all to help him LIVE and THRIVE as long as absolutely possible; it is my new life's mission and sole focus! I cannot lose my best friend and literally the BEST man I know! I will not stop looking for new treatments, supplements, or anything that may help heal him until the day I die!





Thank you for any action you can take to help us! We appreciate you reading this and helping to spread the message! May God bless Jon Jon with this healing that we have claimed in His name and may He bless all of you for being in this with us! Nobody wants a cancer diagnosis, but it sure has shown us just how loved we are and how many wonderful friends and family we have supporting us! Thank you all who have weathered this storm by our side! We couldn't do it without you!





With all our love and gratitude,





Team Bloom (Jon Jon, Jen, Tanner, and Hunter)





Everyone who knows Jon Jon Bloom LOVES him! He is such an amazing dad to our two boys, Tanner and Hunter, and the absolute BEST, most loving and supportive husband to me! My life was blessed the day we met and fell in love 22 years ago. He is such a dependable and caring friend, brother, son, uncle, and cousin, also! He has worked & paid into Social Security since he was 12, until he had to apply for permanent disability this month due to side effects from treatment & standing on concrete all day. He is one of the best dudes ever, and he is always willing to jump in and help anyone in need. Unfortunately, we are in the biggest fight we have ever had to face, the fight for his life!