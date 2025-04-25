Help Lay Jonathan Lauffer to Rest

Anyone that knew my big brother, Jonathan Lauffer, knew that our small family of myself and our children is all we had. We were thrust out here in this world together as orphans and we have been together ever since. Our childhood wasn’t easy and we suffered a level of abuse and trauma that no human, let alone a child, should ever have to go through. Anyone that goes through that kind of trauma as a child is left with unseen scars. My brother spent his entire adult life trying to heal from the scars that were left and it ended up being too much for him to bear. He lived a tortured life and never really found happiness, but now he is finally at peace. He tried so hard for the 48 years he was on this Earth. He was a good person that loved people. He had such a giving and loving heart and never did things to hurt other people. He only ever wanted love. If only he had known how many people truly cared.

He was denied life insurance just last month, so he only has myself, his daughter Jonaya, and his nephews, Javarri and Jylahn to cover his final arrangements. I don’t like asking for help and I rarely ever do, but I need help this time. I want everyone that loved my brother, Jon, to be able to come and celebrate his life. Burden’s Funeral Home in Griffin, GA will be handling everything and donations can also be made directly to them if you don’t feel comfortable donating here. Thank you so much to everyone that called, stopped by, sent messages, sent flowers and is willing to donate. We are forever thankful. May Jon finally feel the peace and love that he so desperately searched his entire life for.