Memorial Fund for Jonathan Caldwell

On Saturday, April 5, 2025 Jonathan began his day like any other. He got up, had his morning coffee and awaited his baby girl to awaken to get his morning hug and spending coffee time with Kyndall. He has kept to his Father and Daughter time for the last 12 years and on this day, he didn't know it was going to be his last. Jonathan, Kyndall, Gabriel and I had been "rolling out" tamales together for several hours when he collapsed at my kitchen table approximately 12:47pm. My daughter and I tried keeping his heart going until paramedics got there. When they arrived, they put all this equipment on him and began life saving tactics. They said he still had heart activity and left to the hospital but unfortunately, I got the hospital to learn they just couldn’t get his heart back going again. The Doctor couldn't determine what type of cardiovascular incident caused his death .😢😢😢There are absolutely no words to express how much we will all miss him in this life but, I know in my heart he’s with Jesus. Like he once said and posted not long ago, “There’s just some trips you have to take alone, no family or friends, just YOU & GOD.” Well, he took his last trip with the Great I am to his kingdom home and that gives us comfort.

At this time are asking everyone to kindly donate to assist with this sudden and tragic loss. I can assure you 97% of the funds will be going to help with his funeral arrangements and to his precious 12 year old daughter to help her through all of this, the other 3% we are donating to this platform. Kyndall Rylee was Jonathan's whole heart 💜 Kyndall Rylee was his life. He lived each day of his life for her from the minute she came into this world. He was her Dad, fishing, hunting and travel buddy. They did everyday life together and there was rarely every a time they were apart. For Jonathan, the next best thing to loving Jesus was loving his baby girl, Kyndall. She was his everything!!! 🙏 Jonathan was her only parent, being the greatest SINGLE DAD you'd ever encounter. For Kyndall, Jonathan was her ROCK!!! My husband Jeremy Burgess and I are fully dedicated to helping Kyndall through this all, one day at a time sweet Jesus, WHATEVER IT TAKES!!!

For those of you all wondering of Jonathan's Sudden Death, I can only briefly and discreetly tell you...His death was sudden, unexpected and very shocking for all of us. At this current day we've been seeking answers and based upon what we are learning the details, Jonathan's death is highly suspected to have been caused by a serious set of injuries he had sustained in the latter of 2023 that's believed to have caused a tear in an aorta valve; therefore, the judge has issued an order for a full autopsy and while awaiting his return to the funeral home, we are preparing for funeral arrangements for his family and friends this weekend if no issues arise during the autopsy review. I'll be posting updates here and on my FB. Thank you all and know that we appreciate your prayers for our family during this difficult time. May God ABUNDANTLY BLESS You All!!!