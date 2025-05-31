Jonahs Faith Filled Restaurant

Goal:
USD $40,000
Raised:
USD $450
Campaign funds will be received by Khloe Schlemmer
“Then the word of the Lord came to Jonah a second time…” – Jonah 3:1
Hi, my name is Jonah Hill, and I believe God has given me a second-chance calling: to open Jonah’s, a faith-centered restaurant in Navarre, Florida.
Jonah’s will be a cozy, scripture-rich space where:
But here’s the truth:
I don’t have the credit. I don’t have the capital.
All I have is the call. And faith that God will send the provision.
That’s where you come in.
Your donation, big or small, will go toward:
Would you prayerfully consider sowing into Jonah’s?
Even if you can’t give, your prayers and shares matter deeply. Together, we can feed people physically and spiritually — and remind them that grace still flows, even in Navarre.
“But the Lord provided a fish…” – Jonah 1:17
I believe He’ll provide again — maybe through you.
With all faith,
Jonah Hill
563-370-7513
jonahh2000@icloud.com
#JonahsNavarre #FaithOverFinances #KingdomOnAMenu
Praying for you! Thanks for wanting to bring Christ to Navarre!
"Thank you so much, I truly appreciate the gesture! ❤️🙏🏼" By Jonah Hill
Another token of support and acknowledgment that YOU CAN do anything🫂
"I love you more than life itself! ❤️" By Jonah Hill
Big moves. Big hearts. No doubt you’ll kill it. Proud of you always 🫶🏻
"Jennnaaaa!! Thank you so much! Means more than you know! You’ll be one of my first new hires! ❤️🙌🏻😂" By Jonah Hill
I believe in yall!!
"I appreciate you more than life Nickky! 🙏🏼❤️" By Jonah Hill
You can do ANYTHING you put your mind to.
