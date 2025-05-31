Jonahs Faith Filled Restaurant

“Then the word of the Lord came to Jonah a second time…” – Jonah 3:1





Hi, my name is Jonah Hill, and I believe God has given me a second-chance calling: to open Jonah’s, a faith-centered restaurant in Navarre, Florida.





Jonah’s will be a cozy, scripture-rich space where:





Every item reflects biblical truth — like “The Ark Burger” and “Grace Cake”

Walls are painted with scripture, not just hung with it

A separate room is reserved for Bible studies, quiet prayer, and restoration

Veterans, single moms, and anyone weary from life’s storms can feel safe and seen









But here’s the truth:

I don’t have the credit. I don’t have the capital.

All I have is the call. And faith that God will send the provision.





That’s where you come in.





Your donation, big or small, will go toward:





Equipment & licensing to launch a small starter location or food trailer

Initial food & supply costs

A “Wall of Honor” meal program where guests can bless others

Creating a space where God’s presence is felt through every bite and every welcome

Would you prayerfully consider sowing into Jonah’s?

Even if you can’t give, your prayers and shares matter deeply. Together, we can feed people physically and spiritually — and remind them that grace still flows, even in Navarre.





“But the Lord provided a fish…” – Jonah 1:17

I believe He’ll provide again — maybe through you.





With all faith,

Jonah Hill

563-370-7513

jonahh2000@icloud.com

#JonahsNavarre #FaithOverFinances #KingdomOnAMenu







