Jonahs Faith Filled Restaurant

Goal:

 USD $40,000

Raised:

 USD $450

Campaign created by Jonah Hill

Campaign funds will be received by Khloe Schlemmer

“Then the word of the Lord came to Jonah a second time…” – Jonah 3:1


Hi, my name is Jonah Hill, and I believe God has given me a second-chance calling: to open Jonah’s, a faith-centered restaurant in Navarre, Florida.


Jonah’s will be a cozy, scripture-rich space where:


  • Every item reflects biblical truth — like “The Ark Burger” and “Grace Cake”
  • Walls are painted with scripture, not just hung with it
  • A separate room is reserved for Bible studies, quiet prayer, and restoration
  • Veterans, single moms, and anyone weary from life’s storms can feel safe and seen



But here’s the truth:

I don’t have the credit. I don’t have the capital.

All I have is the call. And faith that God will send the provision.


That’s where you come in.


Your donation, big or small, will go toward:


  • Equipment & licensing to launch a small starter location or food trailer
  • Initial food & supply costs
  • A “Wall of Honor” meal program where guests can bless others
  • Creating a space where God’s presence is felt through every bite and every welcome

Would you prayerfully consider sowing into Jonah’s?

Even if you can’t give, your prayers and shares matter deeply. Together, we can feed people physically and spiritually — and remind them that grace still flows, even in Navarre.


“But the Lord provided a fish…” – Jonah 1:17

I believe He’ll provide again — maybe through you.


With all faith,

Jonah Hill

563-370-7513

jonahh2000@icloud.com

#JonahsNavarre #FaithOverFinances #KingdomOnAMenu



Recent Donations
McCall family
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you! Thanks for wanting to bring Christ to Navarre!

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Thank you so much, I truly appreciate the gesture! ❤️🙏🏼" By Jonah Hill

UAW
$ 75.00 USD
1 month ago

Another token of support and acknowledgment that YOU CAN do anything🫂

Response from Campaign Owner:

"I love you more than life itself! ❤️" By Jonah Hill

Jenna Bauridel
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Big moves. Big hearts. No doubt you’ll kill it. Proud of you always 🫶🏻

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Jennnaaaa!! Thank you so much! Means more than you know! You’ll be one of my first new hires! ❤️🙌🏻😂" By Jonah Hill

Travis Snider
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Nickky caliwag
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

I believe in yall!!

Response from Campaign Owner:

"I appreciate you more than life Nickky! 🙏🏼❤️" By Jonah Hill

UAW
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

You can do ANYTHING you put your mind to.

