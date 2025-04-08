Jonah Fire & Fragrance DTS

Hi, I’m Jonah Langley, and I’m excited to announce that I’ll be joining the Fire & Fragrance Discipleship Training School (DTS) in Nashville this October!

DTS is a 6-month program: 3 months of discipleship and ministry training in Nashville, followed by 3 months on international outreach, sharing the love and message of Jesus Christ with the nations.



This step is part of a long-term calling God has placed on my life—to plant thriving retreat centers across the U.S. where anyone can come free of charge for an accessible place to rest, seek God, and live in Christ-centered community. These centers will embody the heart of Acts 2:42–47:



“All the believers devoted themselves to the apostles’ teaching, and to fellowship, to sharing in meals and to prayer… They met together, shared what they had, and praised God with glad and generous hearts… and the Lord added to their number daily.”

I am eager to see that type of community brought back to life in our time, and this DTS is the next step in building the skills, relationships, and experience needed to pursue that vision.





I Need Your Support

To take part in this mission, I’m raising $12,000 in financial support.



• $6,000 covers 3 months of living expenses during the training and local outreach phase in Nashville.

• $6,000 covers 3 months of travel and living expenses for the international outreach phase.





If you feel led to support me financially, or commit to praying with me, thank you. You may be helping me for this trip, but you’re really partnering with me in the long-term vision for a renewed world, led by renewed people, born again to a living hope in Jesus Christ raised from the dead (1 Peter 1:3).



I’ll be sending out monthly updates, starting October 1st, so you can stay up to date on what God is doing through our team.







Thank you for your partnership with me as I step into what is next. For the Glory of God, we are stronger together!





In Christ,

Jonah