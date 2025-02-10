Family In Need

Hi Friends and Family! As many of you know Mark and I met a single mom with 7 children in July 2024. They were without housing and had a broken down vehicle. We were able to get them into a hotel for a temporary fix. Once we had them off the streets we started reaching out to all of our family and friends for help with additional weeks of hotel costs, clothing and other necessities like food, diapers, wipes, shoes and toiletries. Meanwhile we contacted Mt Carmel Church who put us in touch with every agency, food pantry and program that was available for them. After a month in a hotel she finally received a call for available housing. Of course this 5 bedroom apartment didn’t come furnished, so by the grace of God and very generous donations from all of you we were able to completely furnish it! Washer, dryer, table and chairs, living room furniture, everyone has beds and dressers, pillows and bedding. So here is the update…they are doing well, she has a job and the kids are in school. She has been working very hard for the last 7 months. Their current need is a reliable 8 passenger vehicle. Her current vehicle is a Tahoe which is way past repair. We just did a little over $300 in repairs for her and she is currently using our spare tire. Now it has an antifreeze leak, brake issues, windows that won’t close and many other things. I would love to be able to find her a used reliable vehicle. If anyone would like to help this family out in this way, any dollar amount helps. Thank you so much for all you have done. None of this would have been possible without all of your help! May God bless each of you the way you have blessed this family! We love you all and appreciate you so much. Thanks for helping us show love and compassion to them when they needed it most!