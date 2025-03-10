Supporting the Kaleb & Taylor Johnson Family

Just last month, Taylor was placed on bedrest due to pregnancy complications with her second pregnancy. Little did she know that 2 weeks later on February 22nd she would be giving birth to little Silas at 32 weeks. Silas has remained in the NICU and will continue to stay for at least another 6 weeks. As you can imagine, this has been an incredibly challenging season for Kaleb and Taylor.

While their family and friends have generously stepped in to care for their 3-year-old son and their animals, Taylor has remained by Silas’ side around the clock. Amidst this, Taylor has been battling serious post-partum infections and is recovering from an emergency C-section. Kaleb is also juggling trying keep work hours, driving the 2-hour round trip to the hospital and back as much as possible, and making a 3 hour round trip to transport Adaiah to and from family. As if that wasn’t enough, the entire family is now battling Flu-A. The physical toll is immense, and with Kaleb working tirelessly to support his family, the financial strain continues to grow.

Would you consider joining me in providing prayer support and financial relief to this young family in the midst of this medical crisis. May we show them the love of Christ through this challenging time. Examples of areas to partner in:

Mortgage Payment: $750/month (3 months requested)

Utilities: $400/month (3 months requested)

Groceries: $800/month (3 months requested)

Baby diapers, wipes, etc.: $200 (3 months requested)

Gas/Miscellaneous: $400/month (3 months requested)

Medical Bills: $20,000 (minimum)