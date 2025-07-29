Prayers Requested for the Healing of Johnny Janson

After several weeks of severe illness, 9 year old Johnny was found to have five brain tumors.

He is currently in the hospital while they figure out the best plan of action. His parents are with him, his older brothers miss him, and he and they need all the prayers you can offer for his complete healing and recovery .

Prayers are the most necessary thing, but if you feel moved to donate, there are physical needs such as temporary housing , food and gas.

Please keep him and his family in your prayers.



