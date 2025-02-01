Johnny’s Support

Goal:
John has been getting sicker with more chemotherapy related side effects, and is now in need of some assistive furniture and devices that even with a prescription, Medicaid will not cover for him. Any of the local offices we’ve visited that help with items, do not have what he needs either.
Specifically we are looking to purchase a tall recliner that can lay fully flat, and help assist him to stand up. We are also in need of some additional supports for his bed, to make that more comfortable, and allow him to easily to get in and out of. Plus, some bathroom aids for the toilet and shower. I have a little saved but not nearly enough to cover what he needs. Our goal is to raise enough so he can choose the right options for him in our home.
His current recliner is in good condition but causes him severe pain as it doesn’t provide the support he needs due to his height, and now mobility restrictions - we are willing to donate that to whomever can use it. It reclines some, and is a power lift chair. We would love to help someone locally who could use that.
His prognosis and story since our last fundraiser : the doctors did not think he’d see Christmas of 2023. But his tumors shrank and he responded well. While they stopped shrinking, they have not grown. He is still stage 4 terminal. And his doctors feel he is stable and may have 2 to 3 more years with us. But his mobility is very restrictive in the home and I want him to be able to be comfortable whether that is in his room, or our living room where he enjoys being the most.
If you are able to help us, it is greatly appreciated. And if you can share our fundraiser with anyone else you feel is willing to help, we would be forever grateful.
Stay strong, value every day and God Bless
February 1st, 2025
Some people would rather buy items that’s on his Amazon list, instead of donate funds. Several items are highly recommended he use, books he has been wanting to read and share, cleaning supplies we need to help sanitize our home, and big ticket items for his personal use so he can be much more comfortable at home.
Here’s the link :
https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/3UZW4XJDHYJLU?ref_=wl_share
February 1st, 2025
His last CT scan in January showed his tumors stopped responding to his current treatment, so they have changed to a new regimen. He has one infusion every two weeks, with no pump at home anymore. And 10 days out of the month he will take a pill at home.
He is in severe pain and this weekend was told to double up on his medicine.
I did reduce the campaign amount but I am still hoping we can raise it for him. Half of that is the cost of his chair. He is relegated to bed and that has become fairly uncomfortable for him as well.
We are looking for some cleaning and organizing help if anyone knows of someone inexpensive or who can donate time to help us.
We continue to hold steadfast to our Lord and so grateful for every day together.
