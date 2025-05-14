Campaign Image

Medical expenses for the Armijo family

Goal:

 USD $1,000

Raised:

 USD $375

Campaign created by Robert Burnham

Campaign funds will be received by John Michael Armijo

Medical expenses for the Armijo family

Helping the Armijo family with financial assistance until John Michael can go back to work. He recently had a heart attack and Cynthia is battling health issues too. They are heavily involved with Chat n Chew but now they need some help. Thank you for your donation.

Recent Donations
Sil
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers for healing

Sheila Dillon
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

This couple gives so much of themselves to our city. We love you John and Cindy. Get well soon.

Barbara White
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for complete healing!

Randy Littlefield
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Blessings John & family!

You are loved
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

You both are so loved. Thank you for all that you do for the community… as you serve our savior. You are appreciated! God bless you!

Brian Burnham
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for y’all

Updates

Prayer Requests

