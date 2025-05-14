Medical expenses for the Armijo family

Goal:
USD $1,000
Raised:
USD $375
Campaign funds will be received by John Michael Armijo
Prayers for healing
This couple gives so much of themselves to our city. We love you John and Cindy. Get well soon.
Praying for complete healing!
Blessings John & family!
You both are so loved. Thank you for all that you do for the community… as you serve our savior. You are appreciated! God bless you!
Praying for y’all
