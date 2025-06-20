Help John Carneal

My dear friends, I am reaching out to you today to ask for your support in helping my parents recover from a traumatic ATV accident that occurred on May 5th. My father suffered a major head injury that caused a brain bleed, leaving him confused about the current year and his surroundings. Despite his physical strength improving, his cognitive abilities are still impaired, and he has fallen twice while attempting to get out of bed, breaking several bones in the process.

My mother has been by his side every day, attending rehab sessions and caring for him tirelessly. The medical bills and rehabilitation costs have left them with financial burdens, and they are struggling to make ends meet on their modest retirement income. This is where you come in, dear friends. Your contribution, no matter how small, will go a long way in helping them cover the costs of food, gas, and other essential expenses.

I am humbly asking for your support in helping my parents heal and recover from this devastating accident. Your generosity will not only bring them financial relief but also serve as a beacon of hope and encouragement during this difficult time. Together, we can make a difference in their lives and help them get back on their feet.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and consider supporting my parents. Your kindness and compassion mean the world to them, and they are grateful for your love and support. Please share this campaign with your friends and family, and let's rally together to help my parents heal and move forward.

God bless you all, and thank you again for your generosity.

