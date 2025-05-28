Jesus Billboard for Saint Louis Community

We are two women with a Heart for the Lost without JESUS! GOD put it on us to have this Billboard made with John 14:6 and we have been able to have it up for 2 months over the highest suicide time (over Christmas). Now, we are asking anyone interested in the Blessings that come from sharing GOD's Word over our community, to partner with us (any amount is appreciated!) The recent tornados that hit North St. Louis the hardest, has been heavy on our hearts and after much prayer, we see the need to put it up in that area now. There is a location there ready as soon as we have the funds, so if you or you know anyone interested in this Jesus project for our community, please donate here. The $1,400 is for the month that we get funds for. Jesus is The Way, The Truth and The Life, John 14:6! Best part is around one million people will see it! What a Huge Message for His Glory!! Also, we will have a Launch Party the Day it goes up!! Hope you Join Us!! Thanks SO much! GOD Bless You!!