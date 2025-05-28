Jesus Billboard for Saint Louis Community

Goal:
USD $1,400
Raised:
USD $1,650
Campaign funds will be received by Lisa Stephens
We are two women with a Heart for the Lost without JESUS! GOD put it on us to have this Billboard made with John 14:6 and we have been able to have it up for 2 months over the highest suicide time (over Christmas). Now, we are asking anyone interested in the Blessings that come from sharing GOD's Word over our community, to partner with us (any amount is appreciated!) The recent tornados that hit North St. Louis the hardest, has been heavy on our hearts and after much prayer, we see the need to put it up in that area now. There is a location there ready as soon as we have the funds, so if you or you know anyone interested in this Jesus project for our community, please donate here. The $1,400 is for the month that we get funds for. Jesus is The Way, The Truth and The Life, John 14:6! Best part is around one million people will see it! What a Huge Message for His Glory!! Also, we will have a Launch Party the Day it goes up!! Hope you Join Us!! Thanks SO much! GOD Bless You!!
God Bless all of you, spreading the good news. ❤️ 🙏
Scott has a heart for the lost without Jesus and gave his donation in cash.
Lisa, It's great you and Sandra are doing this. Wish we could give more. We're still working through storm repairs and such. Love you bunches.
Continued prayers for this Jesus project as I continue to donate, for His Glory!!
Cash donation from my beautiful sister in Christ, Karen! She has such a big heart ❤️ for people and love for our Jesus! Thank you!
I love giving back to our community and especially GODs Word!! John 14:6
So excited that we are on our way to getting the Billboard up for Jesus !!! I pray that others will be led to give too. I feel like there’s so little time. We need to help people find Jesus. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻
May God bless our community and guide those affected by the recent tornadoes.
Thank you for spreading the Gospel.
Such a great idea!
Let’s Do this! More $ to follow, GOD speed!
