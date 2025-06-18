Memorial offerings

The family of Joe Spanglo is touched by your condolence and offerings. Joe was loved by so many, reflective of his many years in the area. Onarga as a kid, Champaign and for the past 3 decades in Mahomet.

Joe touched many lives as he loved Music, jamming with his guitar, a pool game or riding his Harley. Even though he didn't have a Harley for many years, he was still deep with his riding family. Thank you for the Honor ride and escort to the crematorium, the honor and respect shown was truly touching.

Joe lost his battle with Melanoma Cancer on June 08, 2025 at home.

Please join us in Celebration of Joe's Life

Saturday, June 21, 2025 Noon to 10pm, the service is at 2pm.

at Millies and Lake of the Woods Liquors, Prairieview Rd., Mahomet, IL

Food, Music, Open Stage

Families welcome, Bounce Houses and Games.

I hope you can make it! Lisa