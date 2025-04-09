Jodee's Nationals Money

Jodee is going to Nationals for Archery which we would have to leave on the 24th this month. We will be going to Utah from Montana. We are asking our family and friends to help us support her in going as our funds are not what we'd like for this tournament. It doesnt matter how much you can help with it really will help a ton. The money will go towards the gas and food for the trip 24th thru the 26th. The team is supplying the room for where we will stay so no need for help there. This is her first year Doing Archery and made it to Nationals placing in the top ten for her age. If anyone can help we are extremely grateful. Thank you!