Support Joash’s Music Movement In New Zealand

Would you help me raise $10000 ( Kenya Shillings 1,295,000) for my missions trip? My life mission is to share the mercy of God through music with the nations of the world. This is my story.

From 2019-2021, through the generosity of support, I had the opportunity to study music at Mannahouse School Of Music In Oregon USA, where I got to be mentored by American and Australian musicians as well as the Brown Sisters, a well known music group in Oregon famous for their powerful singing performances. I got to learn and be a part of live English and Spanish music broadcasts on YouTube, and also perform music of renowned artists such as Michale Bubble and Lauren Dingle. Additionally in 2022 I also had the opportunity to perform with a South Korean choir in California. All these music experiences greatly enhanced my skills.



In 2023 I had to come back to Kenya after my application to extend my US visa to a work visa was unsuccessful. It was a heartbreaking experience because I was their first Kenyan student and their first African member of staff to graduate from a missions program in California called YWAM Gleanings For The Hungry which has a focus on feeding the hungry of the world, both physically and spiritually. Gleanings produces a soup mix from millions of pounds of donated ingredients such as rice, lentils, pasta, tomatoes, onions, etc and sends it to 40-50 countries a year for $0. The soup mix feeds millions of hungry families in parts of the world that struggle with dire socio-economic issues.



Heartbreaking as it was to come back to Kenya, I picked myself up by the bootstraps and looked for a place to start all over again. In the most unlikely and unexpected way, I discovered that I had a desire for helping children with disabilities, namely autism, Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, and the paralyzed. Special needs education is horribly undervalued, unappreciated, and poorly funded. In Kenya it is impossible to get the kind of compensation you deserve in such an industry; I always take a 50-70% pay cut, because the profession in Kenya is underfunded and misunderstood. A fair proportion of people in the country still believe that autism and other neurological disorders are a consequence of an evil spell or too many eggs that were eaten during the second trimester of a mother’s pregnancy. That is the fight of ignorance and misinformation that a special needs teacher has to face every day in Kenya.



Be as it may, helping children in such a condition is more than just a paycheck; it’s about seeing the least of us as one of us; that they too have a right to music education and music therapy in the same way any human does. While it is financially difficult, the joy of knowing that a child with cerebral palsy or Down syndrome is finding happiness through music therapy is a reward that lasts. Additionally in the month of April 2025, I will help an autistic child in Kenya sit for a British ABRSM (Associated British Royal Schools Of Music) Grade 1 piano music exam, and he will become the first autistic student in that schools history to take an ABRSM piano performance music exam.



Finally, I have an amazing opportunity to continue a music movement that my late Mum began with me 20 years ago. The mission is to share my music heart and talent with the nation of New Zealand!



This year, from the months of May 1st to July 18th, 2025, I have been accepted to a Leaders Internship and music program in YWAM Furnace New Zealand that trains normal children and adults in music skill, development, and performance. It is a mission and movement that seeks to influence the nations and people groups of the world with love and peace through the power of music. We will be working with local, urban, and indigenous people in New Zealand as well as mentoring young children and adults in music so that we can go to countries in Asia, Europe, North America, and around the world to move the hearts of people trough music. I will also be their first Kenyan staff member in their history if I am able to make it in time for the Leadership Internship Training that begins from May 1st to July 18th, 2025.



YWAM is an institution that exists to know God and make God known, and we believe that championing young people is important to this cause.



Would you join me in helping to continue and propel a most unlikely story? That a very young man from Kenya, not older than 28 years, who failed many times in his academic journey and never earned a bachelors or associates degree, is now teaching normal people and disabled people both locally and internationally with joyful passion and fire in is heart.



My story is only possible because of all the people who have seen my potential and have been generous and gracious to me over the years and given me a chance to do some good in the world.

I need your support! My goal is to raise $10000 (equivalent of Kenya Shillings 1,295,000) for the the leadership and music internship program which begins on May 1st, 2025 to July 18, 2025. With your gracious support, the $10000 will help me accomplish the following;

$1800 for legal support with the New Zealand visa application



$3750 for the leadership and music internship program tuition as well as food, water, and accommodation costs

$2000 for airfare

$2450 for missions work and emergency costs



