Joanns Guatemalan Hospital Fundraiser

My wife Joann works for the Wisconsin state Lions. She also is on Wisconsin Lions eye bank mission board. (I hope I'm getting all this info correct, forgive me if I get some details wrong). Her passion has been going on missions to help the wonderful people of Guatemala, and The Dominican Republic. They provide cataract surgeries and reading glasses. I'm sure I'm missing a whole list of things. She and other volunteers do this using their own money. They buy their own plane tickets, pay for hotels, meals, etc. My wife is a saint! She will shop at Goodwill for herself to save her money and spend it on someone else. She has really embraced these missions and wants to do as much as she can.

This is a fundraiser to help a hospital in Guatemala where they do the surgeries. The money raised will go to repairing the building, supplies, or whatever else is needed. Depending on how much is raised, it may only go towards one or the other. But that’s ok, because anything will help!

Thank you very much!

All donations will go directly to the hospital, minus any fees.