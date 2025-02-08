In Memory of Joanna

Joanna's battle with cancer is at an end. She is now at peace with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She has fight the good fight and she has run her race. And now she is at the finish line rejoicing in Heaven with the angels.

Joanna did not want to be buried. Her wish was that her body be donated to medical research in order to help others who suffer from Synovial Sarcoma in any way. However, we found out that she is not a candidate because the local group is not accepting whole body donations since COVID and also she was previously diagnosed with Hep C from childhood which is a automatic rejection. She despised having to pay to deal with a death. I want you all to know, we don't need this money to cover the costs. I just know that my wife would have wanted this as an option in lieu of other contributions.



We are having Joanna creamated (because it's the cheapest option and that's what she wanted). The goal is to cover the costs completely, but anything will help. Thank you for considering this.