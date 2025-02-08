Campaign Image

In Memory of Joanna

Goal:

 USD $2,500

Raised:

 USD $200

Joanna's battle with cancer is at an end.  She is now at peace with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.  She has fight the good fight and she has run her race.  And now she is at the finish line rejoicing in Heaven with the angels.

Joanna did not want to be buried. Her wish was that her body be donated to medical research in order to help others who suffer from Synovial Sarcoma in any way. However, we found out that she is not a candidate because the local group is not accepting whole body donations since COVID and also she was previously diagnosed with Hep C from childhood which is a automatic rejection.  She despised having to pay to deal with a death.  I want you all to know, we don't need this money to cover the costs.  I just know that my wife would have wanted this as an option in lieu of other contributions.

We are having Joanna creamated (because it's the cheapest option and that's what she wanted).  The goal is to cover the costs completely, but anything will help.  Thank you for considering this.

Recent Donations
Nate VerHage
$ 50.00 USD
12 minutes ago

I didn't know Joanna well but she was my cousins wife

Shanna Switzer
$ 50.00 USD
13 minutes ago

Sending love and praying for your family. I got to know Joanna through the birth community, I’m so very sorry for your loss.

Justin Jones
$ 100.00 USD
15 minutes ago

We are praying for you and your family during this difficult time.

