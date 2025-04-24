Memorial for JoAnn Scoggin

Goal:
USD $1,000
Raised:
USD $150
JoAnn Scoggin was a beloved member of our community who left us too soon on April 23rd. In lieu of flowers, she requested donations to Round Hill Church in Union Mills, NC. However, since Round Hill doesn't have a digital donation platform, we have created this fundraiser to honor her wishes and make it possible for you to contribute to her memorial.
JoAnn was a loving person who touched the lives of everyone she met. Her presence will be deeply missed, but we take comfort in the memories we have of her and the knowledge that her legacy will live on.
Your contribution will go directly towards supporting the ongoing ministry of Round Hill Church and will help ensure that JoAnn's memory is honored in the way she desired. Your generosity will be a testament to her life and the impact she had on our community.
Please consider making a donation in JoAnn's memory today. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of those who knew and loved her. Thank you for your support. #JoAnnScogginMemorial #RoundHillChurch #MemorialFundraiser
Our heartfelt condolences to the Scoggin Family. JoAnn lived a wonderful life, raised beautiful children and cared enough about education to make a difference in her community. She will be missed greatly.
