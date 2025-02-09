Suppport Jisun & Jino & Audrey Lee

We prayerfully ask for your help in supporting the Lee family and sharing in their burden as they dig out of the large, unforeseen medical expense so suddenly cast upon them within the past week. Jino, Audrey and their father, Jisun, lost their beloved mother and wife, Hanna, unexpectedly to pneumonia while they were on a family vacation in Cancun, Mexico.

Due to the immediate emergency intervention that was needed and the nature of medical care outside of the US, a large amount of money was required upfront in order to proceed with treatment and for any medical records release. In their effort to transfer her to a US-based hospital for better care and insurance coverage, they were held ransom by the local hospital to pay an inflated and complete bill in order for the hospital to even release her.

They arranged for a medical evacuation flight, but by the time they arrived to the hospital in Mexico, Hanna was too weak to be flown out, and passed away the next day. Jino, Audrey and Jisun are still being charged for 100% of the costs for the Medvac flight and crew.

Through all of this and the burden of caring for their wife and mother, they felt pressured and harassed to pay for everything that was requested by the hospital, with little leniency given and no option of a payment plan offered. As a result, they have paid $80,000 to this point for her care and medical evacuation, much of which will not likely be covered by their health insurance. The final bills for her care and the preparation and transfer of her remains will continue to add to the total financial burden.

We kindly ask that you prayerfully consider helping the Lee family during these incredibly challenging circumstances. As emotionally taxing as taking care of a loved one in their final moments is, they also had to deal with all of this in a foreign country and foreign language, while also feeling pressured to pay every bill in full to even be able to proceed with any next steps.

Understandably, they are distraught and grieving the physical, spiritual, and financial toll this has taken on the family. Even so, they have joy and peace in the knowledge that Hanna is now resting with Jesus Christ, her Lord and Savior.

God bless everyone who is generously considering helping the Lee family at this time.