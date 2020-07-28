JinJapan

We are JinJapan!! We started many years ago when our Founder and President, Kelley Jackson, heard God (YHWH) say

“when your 27 go to Japan”

After he went he understood the calling God placed on him. Now with the launch of this missions ministry Kelley and his family embark on a journey filled with the wonders of God, reaching the lost, and advancing the kingdom from Japan unto the ends of the Earth!!

What is JinJapan?

Simply put we are a missional ministry set to be rooted in Japan but extending throughout the world. We are called to provide food for the hungry, hope for the hopeless, direction for the Lost, and hospitality to all God’s creation. We will do this through different avenues, each piece touching a specific area of the human need. Yeshua will be the driving force behind every action we take, the Holy spirit will empower us to move mountains and God will be our director! JinJapan stands for many things as it started out Jackson’s in Japan the Lord got a hold of it and showed us much more.

Want to find out what the more is? Maybe you have questions. Please get in touch with us because we love to let God lead his people! Let’s talk and pray about if he’s leading you to us!!

