Jimmy's Comeback Campaign

Hi there! We're raising funds for Jimmy Martinez, Edgewood Parks and Rec manager who recently lost his job. With your help, we want to provide Jimmy and his family with the support they need to survive while he finds a new opportunity.

For years, Jimmy has been the driving force behind the community events in Edgewood, New Mexico. He has planned and organized events that have brought people together, provided joy and laughter, and made a real difference in the lives of everyone who attended. His dedication and passion for his work have been evident in every aspect of his job.

As a community, we want to come together to support Jimmy and his family during this challenging time. Your contribution, no matter how big or small, will go a long way in helping them navigate this transition.

The goal of this campaign is to raise $19,200 to provide Jimmy and his family with the financial support they need to thrive while he finds a new job. Your generosity will help cover their living expenses, including rent,mortgage, utilities, food, and other essential needs.

By contributing to this campaign, you'll not only be helping a dedicated member of our community but also be a part of bringing people together and creating a positive impact in the lives of many. Thank you for considering supporting Jimmy and his family during this time of need. Together, we can make a real difference!