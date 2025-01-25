Raised:
Corruption rooted so deep. It's time for exposure
Help Jim Meininger fight as he exposes judicial corruption in a Northeast Pennsylvania County notoriously infamous for the "Kids For Cash" scandal which nearly ruined his life. Follow him as he unfolds the dark truth of what many could not even fathom. After nearly 5-years in pretrial solitary confinement he continues his fight for his innocence. He will be exposing judicial misconduct, coverups, frivolous medical evaluations, current corrupt judges, defense attorneys and law enforcement all with verifiable and fact checked documents. Stay Tuned!
Glad to help my friend! Justice is always worth fighting for! May God Bless you and your family!
January 28th, 2025
https://www.justice.gov/usao-mdpa/pr/luzerne-county-man-indicted-mailing-threats
https://apnews.com/article/biden-trump-fauci-milley-pardons-january-6-3cba287f89051513fb48d7ae700ae747
