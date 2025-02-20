Debbie MacDonald & Family

We are shocked and saddened to learn of Jim MacDonald's passing. Jim, a servant leader, loved the Lord and knew Heaven was his ultimate home. His wife, Debbie, and their family are grieving as are Jim's many friends, co-workers, and teammates at Convention of States and Patriot Academy. We'd appreciate whatever help you may be able to give to help Debbie through this unexpected tragedy. Jim and Debbie, both humble servants, would never ask for help but would freely lavish their help on others. Let's do what we can, friends, to reciprocate Jim's generosity and kind spirit. He will be missed. Terribly.



The picture shows Jim at the September 2024 Convention of States Grassroots Article V Convention held at Patriot Academy, where both he and Debbie participated as Commissioners. Jim is pictured with COS President Mark Meckler and PA President Rick Green. Those who know Jim know that he was passionate about both missions. He was so proud to be a GAVE Commissioner!