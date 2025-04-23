To: All who know or are connected with Jim Jacques, Family, Barton Foster, Bedside Manor and NMU, Northern Michigan University, Friends and Friends of Friends, Tawas and anyone else: We are raising money to support Jim and his family as Jim fights Pancreatic Cancer since August 2021. Since this has been a long battle, Jim's bills are sizable, so our goal is $ 40,000.00 to $ 50,000.00. Mainstream medical has run out of options with Chemo and radiation, so in lieu of this, Jim is now on naturopathic methods which is slowing the growth of his cancer. Prayers are asked for and belief is strong and helpful!!! Thank you in advance for all of your support and prayers.

Thanks, Barton Foster and Chas Peterson