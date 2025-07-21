Campaign Image
Campaign Image
Campaign Image

Supporting the Jim Fitzhugh Family

Goal:

 USD $6,000

Raised:

 USD $100

Campaign created by Larry Kruse

Campaign funds will be received by Jim Fitzhugh

Supporting the Jim Fitzhugh Family

Jim and Rose Fitzhugh have prayerfully supported so many in our community. We often turn to Jim for prayer which he willingly and freely gives. He checks on his friends, neighbors and anyone who he sees needs encouragement. Jim has cancer and needs radiation. He cares for the love of his life, Rose, who has Alzheimer’s. Please join us in helping this wonderful couple with the expenses of needed medical treatment.

Recent Donations
Show:
Bea and Larry Kruse
$ 100.00 USD
5 hours ago

You have been a blessing to us. God Bless You

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo