Supporting the Jim Fitzhugh Family

Goal:
USD $6,000
Raised:
USD $100
Campaign funds will be received by Jim Fitzhugh
Jim and Rose Fitzhugh have prayerfully supported so many in our community. We often turn to Jim for prayer which he willingly and freely gives. He checks on his friends, neighbors and anyone who he sees needs encouragement. Jim has cancer and needs radiation. He cares for the love of his life, Rose, who has Alzheimer’s. Please join us in helping this wonderful couple with the expenses of needed medical treatment.
You have been a blessing to us. God Bless You
