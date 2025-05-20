Help Single Mom Fight Lymphoma Cancer

Goal:
USD $50,000
Raised:
USD $500
Campaign funds will be received by Jillian Jackson
Meet Jillian Noel Hudson Jackson, a vibrant and determined woman who is fighting a tough battle against an aggressive anterior mediastinal mass https://Thymoma cancerous tumor. Despite her determination, the medical expenses, monthly bills, and the need to continue working to support her young son, have taken a toll on her finances. As a hardworking and self-driven individual, Jillian is determined to overcome this obstacle and continue living her life to the fullest. With your help, we can make sure that Jillian can focus on her health and well-being, without worrying about the financial burden. Please help us support Jillian in this challenging time by donating to her medical fund. Your contribution, no matter how big or small, will bring her one step closer to beating this prognosis and maintaining her independence. Let's come together to support this inspiring woman and her young son, and help them keep their dreams alive.
May the Lord shine his lite on your life and james ! May jesus fight your battles and heal your heart! God bless you and james ! Derek and i love u so much !
Dear Jillian and James, We will work hard and pray for a full recovery medically and financially. Your a Hudson and Hudsons always prevail ! May all the stars in the sky shine over you , I love you both , Auntie Marianne
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.