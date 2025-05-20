Help Single Mom Fight Lymphoma Cancer

Meet Jillian Noel Hudson Jackson, a vibrant and determined woman who is fighting a tough battle against an aggressive anterior mediastinal mass https://Thymoma cancerous tumor. Despite her determination, the medical expenses, monthly bills, and the need to continue working to support her young son, have taken a toll on her finances. As a hardworking and self-driven individual, Jillian is determined to overcome this obstacle and continue living her life to the fullest. With your help, we can make sure that Jillian can focus on her health and well-being, without worrying about the financial burden. Please help us support Jillian in this challenging time by donating to her medical fund. Your contribution, no matter how big or small, will bring her one step closer to beating this prognosis and maintaining her independence. Let's come together to support this inspiring woman and her young son, and help them keep their dreams alive.