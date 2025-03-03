Vital home repairs for Jillian & Faye Kott

This is for two ladies in a home in Manistee, a mother and a daughter. The mother has colon cancer, and the daughter has Stage 1 liver failure. Jillian, the daughter, has had unexplained seizures for several years and has recently been diagnosed with Stage 1 liver during a three-day hospital stay, at which time her mother, Faye, was also in the hospital for double pneumonia. Jillian owns a house in Manistee, in which, they've been having septic problems, as well as a broken toilet that was leaking into the basement. Their income is very small, so I've been trying to help them repair it. I had the toilet replaced and the septic tank cleaned out this last week. But now, I've been told by Ace1 Septic that their drain field is no longer working, and I've only bought them about three months or so before it's filled up again because of this. The ballpark figure for a drain field, I'm told, is around $5,000. I cannot take care of that, and the ladies definitely can't take care of that. They can't live in a house without a working drain field, nor can they sell it that way. There are a couple other repairs, too, like a broken window and one non-functioning sink, and if there are extra funds gathered in this campaign, we'll address those repairs, too, but the main focus is on the drain field. Please, let's take this worry off of these women who are dealing with severe health issues.