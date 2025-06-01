Jhacobe Campbell Jr Baseball

Hi friends, family, and supporters,





My name is Jhacobe Campbell Jr., and I’m a dedicated student-athlete working hard to turn my baseball dreams into reality. As a member of the Class of 2027, I’m committed to growing both on and off the field, training year-round to improve my game and compete at the highest level possible.





🥇 Why I'm Raising $2,500

This summer and fall are packed with important opportunities — but they come with costs. I’m raising funds to help cover:





🎯 Prospect & College Camps – to get exposure in front of college coaches

🧤 New Equipment – including cleats, gloves, bats, and training gear

✈️ Travel Expenses – for tournaments, camps, and team travel

Your support helps me stay focused on training, competing, and preparing for the next level — both in high school and beyond.





🙌 How You Can Help

Every donation, big or small, helps me move one step closer to my goals. If you’re not able to give, sharing this with others would mean the world.





💬 “Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard.”

— and I’m putting in the work, every day.

📲 Donation Info:

Here





Or donate directly via:









Apple Pay: 404-955-5989

Zelle: bookingreemarkable@email.com