Jhacobe Campbell Jr Baseball

Goal:
USD $2,500
Raised:
USD $1,655
Campaign funds will be received by Henree Wright
Hi friends, family, and supporters,
My name is Jhacobe Campbell Jr., and I’m a dedicated student-athlete working hard to turn my baseball dreams into reality. As a member of the Class of 2027, I’m committed to growing both on and off the field, training year-round to improve my game and compete at the highest level possible.
🥇 Why I'm Raising $2,500
This summer and fall are packed with important opportunities — but they come with costs. I’m raising funds to help cover:
🎯 Prospect & College Camps – to get exposure in front of college coaches
🧤 New Equipment – including cleats, gloves, bats, and training gear
✈️ Travel Expenses – for tournaments, camps, and team travel
Your support helps me stay focused on training, competing, and preparing for the next level — both in high school and beyond.
🙌 How You Can Help
Every donation, big or small, helps me move one step closer to my goals. If you’re not able to give, sharing this with others would mean the world.
💬 “Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard.”
— and I’m putting in the work, every day.
📲 Donation Info:
Here
Or donate directly via:
Apple Pay: 404-955-5989
Zelle: bookingreemarkable@email.com
Keep shining Nephew ✨
Your mom is so proud of you
Get it in Cobe!
You are going to do great things! Stay the course and keep God first in all you do!
Let’s gooooo
You know your auntie is always rooting for you! your going to be great and do great things! your cousins and I love you ❤️ this is from Zoie, KJ, and I
It ain’t much but Hey you can do anything you put your mind too . Stay prayed up at all times . The only time you fail is when you quit on yourself . Love Shea Shea 💕💕💕
You're destined for great things!
Congratulations Cobe! 🎉🌻
Let’s go nephew!! 💙
Congratulations and Oraying for a great year! I love you.
