Jhacobe Campbell Jr Baseball

Hi friends, family, and supporters,


My name is Jhacobe Campbell Jr., and I’m a dedicated student-athlete working hard to turn my baseball dreams into reality. As a member of the Class of 2027, I’m committed to growing both on and off the field, training year-round to improve my game and compete at the highest level possible.


🥇 Why I'm Raising $2,500

This summer and fall are packed with important opportunities — but they come with costs. I’m raising funds to help cover:


🎯 Prospect & College Camps – to get exposure in front of college coaches

🧤 New Equipment – including cleats, gloves, bats, and training gear

✈️ Travel Expenses – for tournaments, camps, and team travel

Your support helps me stay focused on training, competing, and preparing for the next level — both in high school and beyond.


🙌 How You Can Help

Every donation, big or small, helps me move one step closer to my goals. If you’re not able to give, sharing this with others would mean the world.


💬 “Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard.”

— and I’m putting in the work, every day.

📲 Donation Info:

Here 


Or donate directly via:



Apple Pay: 404-955-5989

Zelle: bookingreemarkable@email.com

Recent Donations
Dj
$ 5.00 USD
17 days ago

Keep shining Nephew ✨

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
17 days ago

Mariam CAMARA
$ 20.00 USD
17 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
17 days ago

Your mom is so proud of you

Kerra
$ 5.00 USD
17 days ago

Get it in Cobe!

Cassandra Amey
$ 25.00 USD
17 days ago

You are going to do great things! Stay the course and keep God first in all you do!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
17 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
17 days ago

Let’s gooooo

Auntie Wadi
$ 300.00 USD
19 days ago

You know your auntie is always rooting for you! your going to be great and do great things! your cousins and I love you ❤️ this is from Zoie, KJ, and I

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 75.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Keundranique
$ 5.00 USD
1 month ago

It ain’t much but Hey you can do anything you put your mind too . Stay prayed up at all times . The only time you fail is when you quit on yourself . Love Shea Shea 💕💕💕

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

You're destined for great things!

Lakesha Quarles
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Congratulations Cobe! 🎉🌻

Moonie
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Let’s go nephew!! 💙

Velly Vel
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Dr Morris
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Congratulations and Oraying for a great year! I love you.

Niesha
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Durante
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

