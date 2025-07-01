Make Room For Revival Support Serenity Housing

Note: The amount you see at the top of this page is the total for the year, That just reflects what $820/month adds up to for 1 year. If God would lead you to be part of this with me. Whether it’s $25, $50, $100 a month — every part makes a difference.

Hi, my name is Serenity, and I’m stepping into a life-changing season.

This August, I’ll be attending Jesus School in Orlando, Florida — a ministry school focused on falling deeply in love with Jesus, being healed and equipped in His presence, and being trained to carry His heart to the world. I’ve felt the Lord calling me to lay everything down and say “yes” to Him in a new and deeper way.

This wasn’t an easy decision — it’s been covered in prayer, tears, confirmations, and support from people who know and love me. I believe Jesus is calling me into this season so He can continue healing me, building me in identity, and preparing me to be a light in a dark world.

As part of this journey, I’ll be moving out of state and covering my own living expenses. I’m working, baking and selling cookies, and saving every way I can — but I also believe this is a season to invite others to walk with me in faith.

So, I’m looking for monthly sponsors to help cover my Housing while I attend Jesus School.

My monthly goal is $820, and that’s the number I’m believing for through monthly partners.

This isn’t just about finances — it’s about partnership, encouragement, and being part of what God is doing. Your support helps me stay focused on Jesus, rooted in His presence, and fully engaged in this season without the stress of housing holding me back.Thank you for even taking the time to read this and consider being a part of my “yes” to Jesus.







With all my heart,

Serenity



