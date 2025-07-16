El Salvador 2025

Then I heard the voice of the Lord saying, ‘Whom shall I send? And who will go for us?’ And I said, Here am I. Send me!

Isaiah 6:8

I believe with all my heart that God has called me to the mission field. When I’m there, everything else fades, it’s just me, the Lord and His heart for people. This will be my third consecutive year serving on a mission trip and I’m deeply honored to return to El Salvador, a place that marked me forever. Last year, I witnessed God move powerfully in the lives of those we served, but even more profoundly, He did something in my own heart. While in El Salvador in 2024, we encountered not only physical needs but also a deep spiritual hunger and countless opportunities to bring hope, healing and the love of Christ. This year, I go back more equipped ready to pour out what God has poured into me. Our team will be ministering in schools, sharing the Gospel, worshiping with children and teaching them about the love of Jesus. We’ll visit homes to pray with families, offer practical support and serve however we can. We’ll speak in churches throughout the week, encouraging believers and sharing testimonies of God’s greatness. We’ll also have the opportunity to equip local leaders with the wisdom and resources we’ve received from our pastors back home and distribute food to families in need. I am currently raising $2,200 to cover the costs of travel, lodging, meals and ministry efforts. If God puts it on your heart to give or pray, please know how much it means to me. Every bit of support helps carry the love of Jesus to someone who needs it. Thank you for being part of this journey with me!!!

