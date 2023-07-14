Jessica's thyroid cancer costs

In June of 2023, I was diagnosed with Papillary Thyroid Carcinoma. I had a total thyroidectomy with central neck dissection shortly after diagnosis. In August of 2023, I underwent my first round of radioactive iodine, but as the winter approached, I found significant swelling still present in my neck. Much of my cancer had been missed and it required me to have a second surgery in December 22, 2023. All of the lymph nodes on the right side of my neck, along with additional tumors, were removed. I underwent a second round of radioactive iodine in the spring, under the supervision of a nuclear physicist since it was so close to my first dose and creates risks of additional cancers and damage to the body. I recently had my routine testing and my cancer markers are increasing again. They also identified a mass in my lower abdomen that we don’t yet know much about. Along with the thousands I already owe, I know more medical bills are on the way. Any help you can provide is such a blessing to me and my family.