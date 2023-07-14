Jessica's thyroid cancer costs

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $930
Campaign funds will be received by Jessica Mitchell
In June of 2023, I was diagnosed with Papillary Thyroid Carcinoma. I had a total thyroidectomy with central neck dissection shortly after diagnosis. In August of 2023, I underwent my first round of radioactive iodine, but as the winter approached, I found significant swelling still present in my neck. Much of my cancer had been missed and it required me to have a second surgery in December 22, 2023. All of the lymph nodes on the right side of my neck, along with additional tumors, were removed. I underwent a second round of radioactive iodine in the spring, under the supervision of a nuclear physicist since it was so close to my first dose and creates risks of additional cancers and damage to the body. I recently had my routine testing and my cancer markers are increasing again. They also identified a mass in my lower abdomen that we don’t yet know much about. Along with the thousands I already owe, I know more medical bills are on the way. Any help you can provide is such a blessing to me and my family.
Best wishes
Praying for you God bless you!
You are an inspiration with your attitude!
Hope your treatments are successful and you're able to get back to your normal life. Praying for you, Jessica.
We love you and pray for the best outcome. God is in control!
Praying for you, your family & the medical staff.
