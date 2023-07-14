Campaign Image

Jessica's thyroid cancer costs

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $930

Campaign created by Jessica Mitchell

Campaign funds will be received by Jessica Mitchell

Jessica's thyroid cancer costs

In June of 2023, I was diagnosed with Papillary Thyroid Carcinoma. I had a total thyroidectomy with central neck dissection shortly after diagnosis. In August of 2023, I underwent my first round of radioactive iodine, but as the winter approached, I found significant swelling still present in my neck. Much of my cancer had been missed and it required me to have a second surgery in December 22, 2023. All of the lymph nodes on the right side of my neck, along with additional tumors, were removed. I underwent a second round of radioactive iodine in the spring, under the supervision of a nuclear physicist since it was so close to my first dose and creates risks of additional cancers and damage to the body. I recently had my routine testing and my cancer markers are increasing again. They also identified a mass in my lower abdomen that we don’t yet know much about. Along with the thousands I already owe, I know more medical bills are on the way. Any help you can provide is such a blessing to me and my family.

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Best wishes

Christine Jagos
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
1 year ago

Carlie Henzler
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Taylor
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Praying for you God bless you!

Steve Tanner
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

You are an inspiration with your attitude!

brad
$ 500.00 USD
1 year ago

Hope your treatments are successful and you're able to get back to your normal life. Praying for you, Jessica.

Dad and Mom Rowe
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

We love you and pray for the best outcome. God is in control!

Tina
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Praying for you, your family & the medical staff.

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo