Support Jessie Nelson's Medical Lyme Disease Cure

Jessie’s Journey

My first tick bite was when I was three years old. Over the years I’ve experienced intermittent periods of horrible fatigue, digestive issues, hormone problems, unexplained muscle and bone pain … and many other issues, so many disparate symptoms that never seemed to add up to any particular diagnosis. So, I was told to write them off to aging and what I had been told from doctors must be chronic mono from my childhood and went on with my life.





I led a very active life at that point as a single mother of three who was also a hairdresser, a firefighter, worked in construction, and an athlete. I was involved in my church and in my kids’ school and sports activities.





At 33, I was bitten again while working in the Woods on a construction site. This tick bite really turned the dial up on both the physical symptoms of pain and fatigue … and, most frustratingly, the neurological symptoms of brain fog, memory issues and complete body pain, autoimmune problems, ovarian cysts along with other systems shutting down . Not to mention all the superficial physical repercussions. Not working was not an option, so I continued to try to function as best I could as both a mom and a provider.





Even with such understanding and helpful kids, this became progressively harder over time. The Lyme diagnosis was both a blessing and another stressor, as the treatments and medications available are very expensive and really only help to ease some of the symptoms and aid in the disease not progressing quite as quickly. They do not offer a cure.





Then we heard about the Klinikum St. Georg in Germany. The Lyme treatment protocol there does offer the possibility of a cure. Through the use of hyperthermia units that raise a body’s core temperature to 106.8°, the Lyme spirochetes are actually killed in whatever tissue they may be hiding, including bone and brain, not just in the blood. (Hyperthermia treatment is and has been used in the States and other countries to cure multiple kinds of cancers for decades ) The course of treatment at St. Georg requires a three-week stay at the clinic for the hyperthermia treatments as well as adjunctive therapies to support the immune, digestive and cardiovascular systems that have become so ravaged over time.





It’s hard to ask, but in order to get to Germany, I will need your help. I believe that with your kindness and support, a cure is within reach. I deeply appreciate your generosity and your willingness to share my story with others who may also feel moved to help. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.







