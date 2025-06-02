A Hand Up for a Mother and her Daughters









Hello, my name is Jessica, and I’m a mother to four beautiful daughters. Two years ago, our lives changed forever when their father passed away unexpectedly. His death left me not only grieving, but with the full responsibility of raising our girls on my own.





About six months after his passing, we lost our stability and ended up in a homeless shelter. It was one of the hardest chapters of our lives—but with God's grace, we've made progress. Today, I'm so grateful to say we are back in our own apartment. My daughters are about to begin daycare, thanks to county support, and now it’s time for me to take the next step: finding work, providing for my family, and building a better future.





To do that, I need reliable transportation.





I’m raising $5,000 to buy a dependable vehicle that will allow me to:





Get to and from work





Take my daughters to doctor’s appointments





Run essential errands like grocery shopping





Attend CDL school to start a stable, long-term career









Right now, I feel stuck—not because I’m unwilling to work, but because without a car, even the simplest responsibilities are overwhelming. I’m not asking for a handout—I’m asking for a hand up. I want to provide for my children with dignity and independence. I believe with all my heart that God has better things ahead for us.





It’s scary to be vulnerable and ask for help, but I know I can’t let fear stop me from doing what’s best for my daughters. I’m relying on my faith in God and the kindness of our community to help us get through this season and into a better one.





> “God is within her, she will not fall; God will help her at break of day.” – Psalm 46:5













If you feel led to give, thank you. If you can’t give but can share this or pray for us, thank you. Every bit of support brings us closer to freedom and stability.





God bless you, and thank you for taking the time to hear our story.





With gratitude,

Jessica