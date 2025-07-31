With a heavy heart, we share the unexpected passing of our sweet Jessica Anastasia Gamez. She passed away at just 26 years old. She was full of life, love and a beautiful smile. Losing her has left us completely heartbroken.

I am reaching out to ask for a donation to help with the funeral expense for my daughter, Jessica. She took her last breath on July 28, 2025. It was devastating to see my only child pass away. We were not prepared for this, emotionally or financially. We're asking for help to cover her cremation and memorial (or funeral) cost so we can give her peace and the goodbye she deserves.

Anything you can give means the world. If you cannot donate, please share and keep us in your thoughts.

Thank you for your love and support,

-Harper and Family















