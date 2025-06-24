



Hello, friends and family! We are reaching out to ask for your support in helping our father receive the life-saving medical treatment he needs. Our dad has been diagnosed with a critical heart condition and is currently awaiting a heart transplant.

While we are hopeful that he will receive the transplant soon, we need your help to cover the costs associated with the procedure and his post-operative car & anti rejection medication. We have applied for Medicaid to help out, however it will be a bit before we hear back from them. The Coordinator suggested we continue with the fundraiser to help out with medicsl costs for our father Jesse Crawford. Additionally, we anticipate ongoing medical expenses for his post-operative care, transportation and medications.

Our dad is a kind and loving person who has always been there for his family. He has worked hard his entire life to provide for us, and now we have the opportunity to give back to him in his time of need. Your contribution, no matter how big or small, will bring us one step closer to ensuring that our dad receives the medical care he needs to live a healthy and fulfilling life.

Please consider making a donation to our campaign today. Your support will not only help our dad, but it will also give us peace of mind knowing that he is receiving the best possible care. Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for considering supporting our dad's heart transplant fund.

#HeartTransplant #MedicalFundraising #DallasHeartVascular #TransplantJourney #FamilySupport #GivingBack