Goal:
USD $25,000
Raised:
USD $3,085
Campaign funds will be received by Jesse Crawford
Hello, friends and family! We are reaching out to ask for your support in helping our father receive the life-saving medical treatment he needs. Our dad has been diagnosed with a critical heart condition and is currently awaiting a heart transplant.
While we are hopeful that he will receive the transplant soon, we need your help to cover the costs associated with the procedure and his post-operative car & anti rejection medication. We have applied for Medicaid to help out, however it will be a bit before we hear back from them. The Coordinator suggested we continue with the fundraiser to help out with medicsl costs for our father Jesse Crawford. Additionally, we anticipate ongoing medical expenses for his post-operative care, transportation and medications.
Our dad is a kind and loving person who has always been there for his family. He has worked hard his entire life to provide for us, and now we have the opportunity to give back to him in his time of need. Your contribution, no matter how big or small, will bring us one step closer to ensuring that our dad receives the medical care he needs to live a healthy and fulfilling life.
Please consider making a donation to our campaign today. Your support will not only help our dad, but it will also give us peace of mind knowing that he is receiving the best possible care. Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for considering supporting our dad's heart transplant fund.
#HeartTransplant #MedicalFundraising #DallasHeartVascular #TransplantJourney #FamilySupport #GivingBack
Prayers for your brother Debbie.
Love & prayers!
Prayers up for your brother Deb
Prayers for your recovery.
"By faith in the name of Jesus, this man whom you see and know was made strong. It is Jesus' name and the faith that comes through him that has completely healed him, as you can all see."
Praying for Gods Healing touch for You Cousin. Praying for all Your family as well for the strength to Trust in Gods will.
Prayers for God’s healing over Jesse!! Prayer for strength for his family during this time.
Prayers for Jesse and family!!!
Prayers
Prayers for my brother. A man that has lived a clean life and has worked so hard to support his family.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.