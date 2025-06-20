Uganda A Return in Faith

I’m exciting to share something close to my heart. I’m heading back to Uganda on a mission trip, this time on my own. It’s a little scary but I’m beyond excited. Some of you may remember that I had the privilege of serving there before. The first trip left a mark in my heart that I simply couldn’t ignore. God stirred something in me that continues to grow- a love for the people, a passion for the mission, and a calling that its hard to put into words. Now I’m stepping out again, trusting Him fully as I return for a second time.



One moment I’ll never forget is when I had the opportunity to share Jesus with people face to face. Every time I spoke about him, I could see their eyes light up-it was like they were receiving hope for the very first time. There was a hunger in them, a desire to know more of the Lord. It was precious to me. Just looking into their eyes, I knew they weren’t just hearing words- they were being drawn to the heart of God. That image has stayed with me, and its one of the many reasons I feel so called to go back.



This time, I'll be traveling alone- but I know I’m not alone. God is with me. I’ll be in Uganda for 4 weeks, I’ll be joining Christine Cordova and helping with children ministry, young adult ,evangelism and simply serving wherever we’re needed-staying sensitive to how the Holy Spirit guides us.

The estimated cost for the trip is $4,500, which covers airfare, food, lodging and ministry needs. If you feel led to support me financially- whether it’s $20 or any amount. I would be truly grateful.

But more than anything, your prayers are appreciated.

Would you join me in prayers for:

-Protection, Peace and provision as I travel

-That I would stay healthy and free from any sickness during my time in Uganda

-Sensitivity to the Holy’s Spirit leading

-Their Hearts- would be open to the love of Jesus

I believe that as you sow into this mission, you’re not just supporting me-you’re going with me, and together, we’ll help bring the hope of Jesus to those who are longing to know him.

Thank you for being part of this journey with me. Whether through prayer, giving, or simply cheering me on. It means more than you know. If you feel led, please help me spread the word to others who might want to pray, give or simply follow along.

I'll be sharing updates on Instagram: jessalbo and FB Jessica Albo

Thank you Once again.

Jessica Albo Albor







