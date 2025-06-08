Jerry Needs a New Heart

Jerry, a loving husband, father of 4, with 3 grandchildren and 1 on the way, has been fighting a heart condition for 16 years. At age 50, he suffered the widow maker. Despite his determination and resilience, his heart is now failing him, and he needs a transplant to survive. The Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida, where he has been under close observation for years, has confirmed that he is a candidate for a heart transplant, but they require financial support to cover the costs of the procedure and his extended stay in Jacksonville. Jerry's family is seeking your help to raise $20,000 to cover the expenses, including medical bills, housing, lost income, and medication. Your generosity will help Jerry receive the life-saving treatment he needs and allow him to return to his family and enjoy the simple pleasures of life once again. Thank you for considering supporting Jerry's heart transplant journey. #JerryNeedsANewHeart #HeartTransplant #MedicalFundraising