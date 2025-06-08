Jerry Needs a New Heart

Goal:
USD $20,000
Raised:
USD $1,270
Jerry, a loving husband, father of 4, with 3 grandchildren and 1 on the way, has been fighting a heart condition for 16 years. At age 50, he suffered the widow maker. Despite his determination and resilience, his heart is now failing him, and he needs a transplant to survive. The Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida, where he has been under close observation for years, has confirmed that he is a candidate for a heart transplant, but they require financial support to cover the costs of the procedure and his extended stay in Jacksonville. Jerry's family is seeking your help to raise $20,000 to cover the expenses, including medical bills, housing, lost income, and medication. Your generosity will help Jerry receive the life-saving treatment he needs and allow him to return to his family and enjoy the simple pleasures of life once again. Thank you for considering supporting Jerry's heart transplant journey. #JerryNeedsANewHeart #HeartTransplant #MedicalFundraising
My last name is banned from this silly website due to being an "insult" and now I'm annoyed. I do hope you get what you need.
We are praying for you Jerry! "May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in him, so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit." Romans 15:13
Praying for you all:)
Believing and praying for you
"Thank you for being a blessing. May God bless you richly in all things. We couldn’t do this without you." By Patricia Brunner
Arnold and I are praying for Jerry.
"Thank you so much for your giving and prayers. We are deeply touched in many ways. ❤️" By Patricia Brunner
🙏
"Thank you so much for your gift. May God bless you for blessing us. 🙏🏻 " By Patricia Brunner
Im praying for Jerry and the entire family.
"Thank you for your gift and prayers. It means so much to us. God Bless!" By Patricia Brunner
I’ll keep your family in my prayers.
"No words can express our gratitude for your support and your prayers. Thank you so much ❤️" By Patricia Brunner
July 9th, 2025
Please keep Jerry in your prayers. He had two teeth treated yesterday, which involved fillings. It wasn't anything serious, but they neglected to inform him about the type of fillings used. Composite fillings... when he went to settle the bill, it turned out to be an astonishing $734. 😡 This has been quite an emotional journey for him, and he feels very discouraged and upset. He's even considering giving up. Please pray that he refrains from making that decision. I hope that God guides him in this matter. By the way, he only has 6 teeth left.
June 22nd, 2025
We visited the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville for another follow-up appointment. He is getting closer to being placed on the heart transplant list. His tests indicate that he is managing well, which feels like nothing short of a miracle. However, when I initially shared the fundraiser bio, I didn’t mention that Jerry is facing another challenge. One of his kidneys has a cancerous tumor that needs surgery. Unfortunately, Jerry’s heart isn’t strong enough to endure a major operation. We were told that the kidney surgery would occur three months after the heart transplant. The next steps are: 1) he needs to undergo dental work, 2) another round of immunizations… last time he received 12 at once, and 3) we must continue fundraising. Please keep praying for all these matters. Your prayers truly make a significant impact.
