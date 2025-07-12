Paul Family Help Fund for Burial Jermel

🌟 Hi everyone, Im reaching out today to ask if you could help us lay Jermel to rest . Your help will go towards funeral cremation fees, along with proving closure and peace during one of the hardest times imaginable for his 8 & 10 year daughters he left behind. 🙏

💔 My brother didn't deserve to be a burden on anyone, least of all his daughters. . I know financial struggles are real for many of us right now, but if you could find it in your heart to donate even a few dollars towards helping with these final expenses, every bit counts. 💲Our goal is 3900 but we are sooo grateful for anything you give.

Thank you for love and support for all the fathers out there who should still be here among us, for those little girls who need one less thing to worry about during their grief journey. 🙏✨





#Family #GriefSupport