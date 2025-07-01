Jenny's Maternity Leave

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $5,500
Campaign funds will be received by Jenny Hayden
As many of you know, Jenny and Max are getting ready to welcome baby number three into their sweet family. Jenny is still teaching full time, and Max is doing an amazing job as a stay-at-home dad with their two little ones. Their home is full of love, laughter, and energy, and this new baby will be such an exciting and beautiful addition.
Because Jenny teaches in Wyoming, she doesn’t receive any paid maternity leave beyond a small short-term disability benefit of about $1,000. That only covers a very short amount of time off (a couple of weeks). With Max choosing to stay at home with the 3 kiddos, that leaves them with no additional income during that time, making it so Jenny will have to return to work far sooner than anyone would wish.
We're hoping to raise $5,000 to give them a little more flexibility during this important season. This would help cover some of their day-to-day expenses so Jenny can take the time she needs to rest, bond with the baby, and adjust to life as a family of five without the added pressure of returning to work far too soon.
Max and Jenny are the kind of people who give so much to those around them. If you’ve ever been on the receiving end of their kindness, shared a laugh in their home, or watched how deeply they care for their kids, church family and community, you know how special they are. Any support you’re able to give, whether it’s a donation, a meal, or simply sharing this with others, means the world. Thank you for helping us show love to the Hayden family. God Bless!
We wish God's great blessings upon all of you.
God Bless your family.
Luv you!!!
God bless your beautiful family as you walk in His way.
God Bless your family!
Your family is so loved and such an encouragement to many of us. We love you and wish you all the best as a family of 5! ❤️
Congratulations!
Enjoy your new baby, love y'all.
Bless this house, O Lord, we pray. Make it safe by night and Day.
May God bless you abundantly.
We love you! You deserve all the time to be home with your 3 beautiful children, and the time to recover.
