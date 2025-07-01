Campaign Image

Jenny's Maternity Leave

 USD $5,000

 USD $5,500

Aubrey Hayden

Jenny Hayden

As many of you know, Jenny and Max are getting ready to welcome baby number three into their sweet family. Jenny is still teaching full time, and Max is doing an amazing job as a stay-at-home dad with their two little ones. Their home is full of love, laughter, and energy, and this new baby will be such an exciting and beautiful addition.

Because Jenny teaches in Wyoming, she doesn’t receive any paid maternity leave beyond a small short-term disability benefit of about $1,000. That only covers a very short amount of time off (a couple of weeks). With Max choosing to stay at home with the 3 kiddos, that leaves them with no additional income during that time, making it so Jenny will have to return to work far sooner than anyone would wish.

We're hoping to raise $5,000 to give them a little more flexibility during this important season. This would help cover some of their day-to-day expenses so Jenny can take the time she needs to rest, bond with the baby, and adjust to life as a family of five without the added pressure of returning to work far too soon.

Max and Jenny are the kind of people who give so much to those around them. If you’ve ever been on the receiving end of their kindness, shared a laugh in their home, or watched how deeply they care for their kids, church family and community, you know how special they are. Any support you’re able to give, whether it’s a donation, a meal, or simply sharing this with others, means the world. Thank you for helping us show love to the Hayden family. God Bless!

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
4 days ago

We wish God's great blessings upon all of you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
4 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
7 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
7 days ago

God Bless your family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
7 days ago

Luv you!!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
8 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 60.00 USD
8 days ago

God bless your beautiful family as you walk in His way.

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
8 days ago

God Bless your family!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
8 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
9 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
9 days ago

Your family is so loved and such an encouragement to many of us. We love you and wish you all the best as a family of 5! ❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
9 days ago

Congratulations!

Anonymous Giver
$ 2000.00 USD
10 days ago

Steve and Missy
$ 50.00 USD
10 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
10 days ago

Enjoy your new baby, love y'all.

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
16 days ago

Bless this house, O Lord, we pray. Make it safe by night and Day.

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
16 days ago

May God bless you abundantly.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
16 days ago

We love you! You deserve all the time to be home with your 3 beautiful children, and the time to recover.

