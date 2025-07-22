Support Ruth in Her Healing Journey with Cancer

Our dear friend Ruth, age 36 recently received a cancer diagnosis. This came on very sudden and it’s a battle no one is ever prepared to face. But we know she’s not walking this journey alone. She walks with the strength of her faith and the love of her community.





As believers, we trust that God is the ultimate healer. We also know that he puts recources and people in our paths to help support healing in practical ways. One of the resources for Ruth is a Kangen water machine, a tool that can help nourish her body with clean, antioxidant-rich water, that supports detoxification, cellular healing, and overall strength during and after treatment. It will alkalize her body which will be important for her healing.







The machine is a health investment that insurance does not cover and right now we’re asking for your help in blessing Ruth with this gift of health. Whether you’re able to donate financially, share her story or lift her up in prayer, every act of support matters.

Every dollar raised will go directly towards her Kangen water machine.

Thank you for being part of Ruths healing. Your support and helping her receive this Kangen machine is a true gift of hope and health. Together, we can support Ruth.

With gratitude and hope,

Ruth's Fan Club...We LOVE you!!!!