Jennifer Margulis Treatments for Cancer Healing

Jennifer Margulis is an incredible mom of four, wife, friend, book author, and ally to the medical freedom community. A voice for the voiceless, she’s been an outspoken advocate for healthy birth, gentle parenting, and vaccine safety for over two decades and needs our help so she can heal and nurture her own body after all her giving. In July of 2023 she lost her eye to ocular melanoma and this month, February 2025, she found out she has metastasized melanoma cancer in her liver and spleen.

Most holistic, natural, and alternative treatments are outside of the scope of what conventional insurance covers. We would like to assist her so that she can rest easy in knowing she is supported and taken care of by people who love and appreciate her. If she’s ever been a listening ear when you needed or a hand to hold as you were walking through something yourself—with her words or with her presence—please help her now. She is truly a gem of a human and even if you’ve never met her in real life or had the pleasure of being close with her, there is a good chance one of her books, magazine articles, speeches, or workshops has touched someone you know. She is truly a special one and we want her to be held in this time.

For an understanding of what these costs can be there are $300+ appointment fees, testing costs at $3,000+, and supplement/treatment charges PLUS airfare, travel cost, hotels…

Jennifer is needing to go to an in-person cancer treatment facility which costs $50,000 easily so anything you can give to support these enormous unexpected bills will be such a blessing. Thank you for all you can do.

Jennifer Margulis Substack

Jennifer Margulis Website

