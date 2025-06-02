Help Jennie Beat Breast Cancer

On April 16th, Jennie and her family's world was turned upside down when she was diagnosed with breast cancer. Jennie is a devoted wife, a loving mother to five incredible kids (Zander, Talen, Lane, Gauge, and Laila), and the heart of her family. Her strength and determination are unmatched. She's a fighter, but this battle is one they can't face alone.

Doctors believe her cancer is stage 2 and highly treatable, which gives us so much hope. But, the road ahead will be tough — emotionally, physically, etc. We’re asking for your help to ease the financial strain this journey brings — from medical bills and travel to appointments, to time away from work and extra care for the kids, to random odds and ends they might need along the way. Every donation, no matter the size, makes a difference and brings us one step closer to helping Jennie heal without the added stress of financial worry. If you’re not able to give, your continued prayers for their journey would be appreciated.

Thank you for standing with Jennie and her family. Together, we are Jennie Strong — and together, we will beat this.

#JennieStrong #BreastCancerAwareness #FightLikeAGirl