Supporting Jenni Lomonte

Dear friends, family, and kind-hearted strangers,

I’m reaching out today with a heavy heart and a hopeful spirit, asking for your support in helping my dear friend, Jenni Lomonte, as she battles cancer. In the past few weeks, we received the devastating news that Jenni has been diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of breast cancer. This diagnosis has turned our world upside down, but we remain determined to fight with all the strength we can muster. This diagnosis is especially difficult as it comes on the heels of a long journey that has resulted in a failed business and loss of income streams which has left their family on the verge of bankruptcy.

Jenni is such an amazing human being. She is kindhearted, gentle of spirit, caring, intelligent, and so funny. She is compassionate to the plight of others, and is always there to listen and offer a hug whenever anyone has a need. She is full of love and joy, and she has the most beautiful spirit. She has been married to her husband, Jason Lomonte, for 19 years, and they have three beautiful children together. Family is everything to Jenni. To know Jenni truly is to love her.

The road ahead is filled with uncertainty, but one thing is clear: Jenni needs immediate treatment to fight this cancer and give her the best chance at recovery. The medical bills, ongoing treatments, and other associated costs are overwhelming. As much as her friends and family want to provide all the support Jenni needs, the financial burden is more than we can handle on our own.

This is where your generosity comes in- every dollar counts, and no contribution is too small. If you are unable to donate, sharing this campaign with others will also make a huge impact.

Together, we can help Jenni focus on healing without the added stress of financial burdens. Your kindness and compassion mean the world to us and to the Lomonte family.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your support, prayers, and generosity!