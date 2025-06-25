Support Jenna and her family through a difficulty

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $4,420
Jenna is a single mom who brought her and her kids to our Awana club in 2020, looking for a place to plug in and be together on a Wednesday night. She immediately jumped to start helping by leading a Table-Group of “Clubbers” and has since become a director of our 5th and 6th grade T&T club. Jenna is an integral part of our Awana family at Redeemer Bible Church.
Jenna’s family is facing some unexpected, external, family-legal matters that threaten to upend what stability she has managed to gain for herself and her family’s lives. Jenna has the best legal representation she can get, fighting for her and the kids through the court system, but It has been both emotionally and financially draining for them both. As a single mom with a single income, we can imagine the difficulty it is creating for Jenna.
📢 To the church, as the Body of Christ here on earth, we are reaching out to ask
1) Would you pray for Jenna and her kids? That God would provide stability and joy in the midst of this trial?
2) Would you be willing to help carry Jenna’s burden (Galatians 6:2) helping to offset her legal fees with a donation to the Give-Send-Go Account?
📌 We are setting a goal of $5,000, looking to help her with legal fees. While the costs are much higher this will be a help.
This is a practical way we can show the love of Jesus to one of His own amongst us.
Thank you RBC Awana. Thank you church. ❤️🙏
We love you and your kids!
Loved getting to work with you and your kids in Awana!! Miss you guys!!
Praying for you and your kids! Love you!
Praying for you Jenna!
We love you Jenna!! Praying for you and your family! Please let me know if there’s anything you need!!
Praying for God's provision, protection and guidance!
Praying for your family!
Praying for your family, Jenna.
Praying for you and your family, Jenna!
Praying this is resolved in your favor.
I love you jenna !!
Daily prayers for you & your lovely children!
Praying for you, Jenna. You were such a blessing to my daughter in Awana.
Jenna! Praying for you as you navigate this difficult situation. Ireland loves you!
Jenna, you are such a beautiful precious daughter of the King and sister in Christ to us all. I can’t bear to think of you facing legal challenges and hard financial obstacle. Though we cant take that away from you, please know you and your shining brace face and bold faith, and your beautiful darling children are in my prayers. If you ever want to talk reach out, Id be honored 480-433-7950.
Thanks for all you do in Awana! Praying for you and your family!
