Support Jenna and her family through a difficulty

🌟Help Awana Director Jenna with her family legal challenge 🌟

Jenna is a single mom who brought her and her kids to our Awana club in 2020, looking for a place to plug in and be together on a Wednesday night. She immediately jumped to start helping by leading a Table-Group of “Clubbers” and has since become a director of our 5th and 6th grade T&T club. Jenna is an integral part of our Awana family at Redeemer Bible Church.

Jenna’s family is facing some unexpected, external, family-legal matters that threaten to upend what stability she has managed to gain for herself and her family’s lives. Jenna has the best legal representation she can get, fighting for her and the kids through the court system, but It has been both emotionally and financially draining for them both. As a single mom with a single income, we can imagine the difficulty it is creating for Jenna.

📢 To the church, as the Body of Christ here on earth, we are reaching out to ask

1) Would you pray for Jenna and her kids? That God would provide stability and joy in the midst of this trial?

2) Would you be willing to help carry Jenna’s burden (Galatians 6:2) helping to offset her legal fees with a donation to the Give-Send-Go Account?

📌 We are setting a goal of $5,000, looking to help her with legal fees. While the costs are much higher this will be a help.

Jenna is working with the us (the RBC Awana club) and our church to help make the burden manageable, But we can use our ministry’s help which is why we are setting up the account.

Every little bit helps—from a couple of dollars to larger donations for those who can give more.

This is a practical way we can show the love of Jesus to one of His own amongst us.

Thank you RBC Awana. Thank you church. ❤️🙏





#Awana #church #BodyOfChrist #carryEachOthersBurden



