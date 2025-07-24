Jeneca's Journey

🌟 A Beacon of Hope 🌟

Hello and welcome to Jeneca's GiveSendGo page. Our family has put together this donation page on behalf of the Montoya's as they navigate a recent and unexpected cancer diagnosis for Jeneca. As saddened as we are to hear of this diagnosis, we are confident that her quick treatment will lead to good outcomes.

She will either be traveling to, or staying in Phoenix for treatment for what is expected to be the next 6 months or so. It is such a blessing for her to be able to get top tier treatment there. There will, however, be a financial strain placed on them during this time for medical treatments, travel/transportation, and general living expenses. We are hoping to assist in raise some extra funds for their family in order to alleviate the stresses that come along with the financial strain. It would be most beneficial if she can focus as much of her energy on healing. She would also love to have her family with her (Justin and their 2 children) as much as possible during this time.

Your donation could help reduce some of the financial stress that Jeneca faces as she undergoes treatment. Whether you are able to contribute financially or not, please please keep her and her family in your prayers! We know the power of prayer is the best weapon against this illness. Please join Jeneca as she relies on her faith in her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ as she navigates this challenging journey.

Thank you so much for your consideration! God bless you!

#BeaconOfHope #TogetherWeCan #FightLikeJeneca