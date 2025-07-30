Support Jens Journey with Cancer

I’m reaching out on behalf of my mom, who has recently been diagnosed with advanced vulvar cancer—a rare and incredibly painful condition that has already taken a huge toll on her physically, emotionally, and financially.





Because of how advanced and painful the mass is, she’s no longer able to work, and the financial stress is growing by the day. On top of losing her income, she’s now facing the enormous costs that come with aggressive treatment—including weekly chemotherapy, daily radiation (Monday through Friday), prescription medications, and frequent travel to and from treatment centers.





She’s not just fighting cancer—she’s also the backbone of our family, helping raise her grandkids and hold everything together, even as she faces this battle.





We’re humbly asking for help to ease some of the burden she’s carrying. Donations will go toward:

• Covering essential household bills

• Medical expenses and prescription medications

• Gas and transportation to and from daily treatments





We know everyone is dealing with their own financial pressures, and it’s not easy to give. But any amount truly helps—whether it’ simply sharing this page with others. Every gesture makes a difference and brings us one step closer to giving my mom the care and support she needs.





Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness, your prayers, and your support.





With love and gratitude,

Bri and family