Hungary Mission Trip

God has blessed me with another opportunity to share His Good News and to serve our sending church! It is humbling to see the doors open... from childcare to passport renewal.

He is leading the way! Hungary is another open door. They are seeking moral education for their children which has led them to turn over their public school systems to Christian organizations . One of whom is Baptist on Mission. It is a privilege to be able to serve with them and provide an English camp for one of these schools. God is doing amazing things in Hungary, and I cannot wait to see how He provides.

Please, pray for our trip: June 20- June 30. If you feel led, please help financially!

Thank you!

Jennifer Hansley