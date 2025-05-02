Jeff's mission to Ukraine

As i prepare for another trip around the world I want to thank everyone whose been praying for me and my health. Many of you have no idea that December 31st, new years eve, I was diagnosed with what believed to be a possibility of beginning stages of early onset dementia or alzheimer's. Never having an MRI on my brain before, doctors discovered that it had delevoped abnormal and showed some possible SVD. I'm 31 years old and was handed a death sentence as my projected life expectancy was 5-15years. After mannnnyyyy tests and doctors appointments doctors have determined that my issues with light headedness, dizziness, and confusion was not related to my brain but instead a possible herniated C1 vertebrae. Today was my final appointment and was really the end all be all of what my next few years was going to look like. I'm happy to report that I've been given a clean bill of health and that my brain abnormality maybe associated to a serious head injury I received when I was 3. God has litterly taken me from the clutches of death into new life! A life I'm gnna use to make a difference in everyone's life, a life dedicated to chasing Jesus and the commandment to "Love the lord our God with all your heart, with all your mind and with all your soul." and to "To love your neighbor as yourself". This being said...

Tomorrow I've made the decision to return to Ukraine on my own, with little to no help and to figure it out as I go. Most importantly to share the gospel as I travel with everyone I can. I've got a few plans, a couple places to visit, a few churches, and new people I've met while studying Ukrainian online. I'm letting God lay the path, guiding with his eternal light, correcting where I need to be corrected, and taught where I need to be taught. When I get home I'll have stories to share with my little ones and the experience to Shepard them when the time comes that Aubrie and Alisha allow me to take them with me, to see a world much bigger and far more beautiful then anything we can fathom. A world crafted in the handi-work of God.

Now this where, if you feel compelled to do so, can help me out. I'm putting this out at last min so I don't expect anything but I'm letting God be God and do what he does best. If you want to contribute to this mission, to impact lives, and help shape the future of this mission I'd be honored. Any little bit helps and allows me to do more, alot more and go straight to supporting the average Ukrainian. Once this mission is over I believe it will ultimately determine my future in the mission field and where God wants me to go.

Thanks for reading, thank you for your prayers