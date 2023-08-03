Goal:
USD $9,750
Raised:
USD $1,000
Campaign funds will be received by Jeffrey Miller
Hi friends,
I've been fighting 9 years of extreme symptoms of "Heavy Metal Toxicity of the Blood". Nausea, Vomiting, Intestinal Permeability, Immune-suppression, Chronic Elevated Core Temperature (Over Heating with no relief - I've been told that my internal organs are burning up), Peeing my pants (yep), eye-sight issues, extreme lethargy, and more. :(
There are detox protocols to remove the heavy metal from my blood. They are lengthy, and require some rather strict regimens. I'm down for all of that, but:
If I attempt to "pull" toxins out of my blood, I will inadvertently pull mercury out of my teeth - and into my blood stream.
I need SMART dental surgery (Safe Mercury Amalgam Removal Technique) to remove the mercury. This procedure I have been prepped for, and the oral surgeon gave me an estimate over $11,000 to complete it.
Gratefully, an anonymous donor recently contributed significantly, and now I need less than $10,000 to get the surgery!
Thank you for your love, prayers, and willingness to help our family in this way!
Blessings to you!
Declaring complete healing and restoration in Jesus name!!amen❤️🙏🔥
This too shall pass! It is great in its affliction but it is nothing before our God.
Wish you a good recovery Jeffery
