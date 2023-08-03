"Heavy Metal Toxicity of the Blood"



Hi friends,



I've been fighting 9 years of extreme symptoms of "Heavy Metal Toxicity of the Blood". Nausea, Vomiting, Intestinal Permeability, Immune-suppression, Chronic Elevated Core Temperature (Over Heating with no relief - I've been told that my internal organs are burning up), Peeing my pants (yep), eye-sight issues, extreme lethargy, and more. :(

There is hope.

There are detox protocols to remove the heavy metal from my blood. They are lengthy, and require some rather strict regimens. I'm down for all of that, but:

I can't get started.

If I attempt to "pull" toxins out of my blood, I will inadvertently pull mercury out of my teeth - and into my blood stream.

That's where I need help.

I need SMART dental surgery (Safe Mercury Amalgam Removal Technique) to remove the mercury. This procedure I have been prepped for, and the oral surgeon gave me an estimate over $11,000 to complete it.

Gratefully, an anonymous donor recently contributed significantly, and now I need less than $10,000 to get the surgery!

Everything raised will go towards my dental surgery.

Thank you for your love, prayers, and willingness to help our family in this way!

