Help with Medical Costs

Campaign created by Jeffrey Allen

Hello everyone,

I was recently involved in a motorcycle accident—one of several that occurred that day. I’ve waited to start this fundraiser out of respect for others who were more severely injured.

That said, I’m now facing unexpected medical costs that aren’t covered by insurance. I’ll soon be undergoing wrist surgery, and the recovery process will come with additional expenses I hadn’t anticipated.

This is one of those difficult chapters in life no one ever expects to go through. Any support—whether financial or simply sharing this campaign—means more than I can express. Thank you for taking the time to read my story.

